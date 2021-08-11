FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.96.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,598,000 after buying an additional 2,543,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,616,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth approximately $22,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,942,000 after acquiring an additional 544,562 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

