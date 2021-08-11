FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.79, but opened at $13.10. FibroGen shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 18,494 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $84,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 66.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

