Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

FDUS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.87. 60,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,798. The company has a market cap of $436.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.95. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.14.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 98.8% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fidus Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

