Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.15. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$11.10, with a volume of 137,046 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.