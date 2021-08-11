Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$11.15. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$11.10, with a volume of 137,046 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

