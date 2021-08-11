First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FCR.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.14.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

FCR.UN stock opened at C$17.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.54. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$11.59 and a twelve month high of C$18.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.