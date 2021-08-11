First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce $741.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $736.60 million to $745.90 million. First Horizon reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Horizon by 560.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,597 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 996,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 153,702 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $81,685,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 26,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,652. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

