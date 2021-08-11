First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler Sells 2,048 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Markus Gloeckler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,357. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $112.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 72.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,987,000 after buying an additional 287,757 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in First Solar by 63.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 742,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $64,808,000 after buying an additional 286,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 102.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,058,000 after buying an additional 260,694 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. Guggenheim started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

