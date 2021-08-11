First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stake Raised by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. 292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,232. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.89.

