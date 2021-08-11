First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 3.8% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after buying an additional 1,307,565 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,210,000 after purchasing an additional 456,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,504,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,856,000 after acquiring an additional 94,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.71. 814,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,196. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

