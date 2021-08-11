FirstCash, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

FirstCash has raised its dividend payment by 40.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstCash to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get FirstCash alerts:

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.83. FirstCash has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.