Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $116.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FISV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.76.

Shares of FISV opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.92. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

