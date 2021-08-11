FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.64.

FLT opened at $263.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

