Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS PDYPY traded up $5.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 78,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,428. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $71.58 and a one year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.