Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. 401,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,264. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14. Flywire has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

