FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.230-$1.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

FMC traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $96.19. The company had a trading volume of 943,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,843. FMC has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, reissued a neutral rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.93.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

