Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 272.7% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 96,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 229,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,173 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 40.3% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,149,430. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

