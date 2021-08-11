Foresight Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.43.

DNN stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46. Denison Mines Corp. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.81.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

