Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FMTX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

FMTX traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. 239,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,056. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.35. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

