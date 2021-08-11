Fortem Resources (OTCMKTS:FTMR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Fortem Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMR)’s share price traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.49. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45.

Fortem Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTMR)

Fortem Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Godin property covering an area of approximately 12,800 located in the Godin area of Northern Alberta. The company also holds 75% interest in the Black Dragon property covering an area of 150,178 acres located in the Moenkopi formation of the Carbon and Emery Counties, Utah; and 75% interest in the Rolling Rock Property covering an area of 130,942 acres located in the Mancos formation in the Southern Uinta Basin, Utah.

