Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells $261,578.94 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $2,801,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.6% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $1,886,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

