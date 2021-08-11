Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells $261,578.94 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of FTV stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.
Fortive Company Profile
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.