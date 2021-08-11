Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B&I Capital AG increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,271,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,852,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

