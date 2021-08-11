Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $248,000 in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 187.9% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at $519,000.

Shares of FMAY opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $32.34 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28.

