Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. Franchise Group posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 445.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

FRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. 116,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,867. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

