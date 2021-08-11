frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 322.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor, inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.