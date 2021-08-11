FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FTC Solar currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $2,662,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

