fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. fuboTV updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FUBO stock traded up $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 828,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,420,289. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.45. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.