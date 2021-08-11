Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%.

FULC stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 49,146,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,024. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FULC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

