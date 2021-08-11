Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 802,579 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 556,199 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.90.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

