Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $613.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,882 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 85,295 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $10,388,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 556,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

