Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) rose 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36. Approximately 36,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,601,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

YMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $204,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $611,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $3,137,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $4,643,000.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

