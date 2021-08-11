Fundamentun LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $242.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $243.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

