Fundamentun LLC Has $233,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,064,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.70. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

