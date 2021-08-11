FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issued By KeyCorp

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $82.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

