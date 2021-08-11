FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ball Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.69.

BLL stock opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27. Ball has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,733,000 after acquiring an additional 746,159 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

