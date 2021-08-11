FY2021 EPS Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Boosted by Desjardins

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Desjardins also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.55.

CTS stock opened at C$11.67 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,945.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.03.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

