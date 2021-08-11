FY2021 EPS Estimates for Evolent Health, Inc. Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolent Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Evolent Health’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $24.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,147. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after acquiring an additional 60,698 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,528,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 379,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $29,189,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

