FY2022 EPS Estimates for Astronics Co. Increased by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Get Astronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.08. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 10.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth $195,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth $213,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.