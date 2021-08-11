G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.21. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 3,287 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.63.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 15.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

