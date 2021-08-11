GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 8.3% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares traded up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.66 and last traded at $164.30. 76,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,271,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.86. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.39 and a beta of -2.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in GameStop by 327.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,684 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 217.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

