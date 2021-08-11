GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 8.3% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares traded up 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.66 and last traded at $164.30. 76,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,271,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.77.
Several analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.86. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.39 and a beta of -2.16.
In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in GameStop by 327.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,684 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 217.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
