Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GTES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

NYSE GTES opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 95.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after acquiring an additional 767,457 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.8% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 29.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 124.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.