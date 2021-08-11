Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

