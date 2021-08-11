Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GTES. boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

NYSE:GTES traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. 3,009,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,101,000.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

