GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,314. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.04.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Research analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

