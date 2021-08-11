GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GCMG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. 34,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,314. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.04.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.