GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13, reports. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.28 million.

GDI stock traded up C$0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$57.20. 57,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.61. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$60.00.

GDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.57.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

