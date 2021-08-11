Gem Diamonds’ (GEMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.90% from the stock’s previous close.

GEMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gem Diamonds to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock opened at GBX 63.74 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £89.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 26.19 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

