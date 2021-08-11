Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy Buys 47,500 Shares

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Jamie Levy bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$38,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,736,100 shares in the company, valued at C$3,063,602.

Jamie Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jamie Levy bought 100,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Jamie Levy purchased 100,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$89,000.00.

Shares of Generation Mining stock opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.68 million and a PE ratio of -12.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.38. Generation Mining Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$1.23.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

