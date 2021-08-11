Gevo (GEVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gevo alerts:

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.