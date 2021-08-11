Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi Sells 7,500 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Shares of GIL opened at C$47.07 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of C$25.03 and a twelve month high of C$47.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.86. The firm has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.40.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

