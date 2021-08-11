Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi Sells 7,500 Shares

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.
Shares of GIL opened at C$47.07 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of C$25.03 and a twelve month high of C$47.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.86. The firm has a market cap of C$9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
