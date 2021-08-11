Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $67.84

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.84, but opened at $70.45. Global-e Online shares last traded at $67.55, with a volume of 292 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.44.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

